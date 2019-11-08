Wyoming economy shows strength

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Wyoming job growth was strong through the first quarter of the year, according to the Department of Workforce Services.

Senior Economist David Bullard reports Wyoming's unemployment rate has remained low and job growth continued at a moderate pace. From first-quarter 2018 through first-quarter 2019, employment rose by 5,679 jobs (2.2%) and payroll that increased by $192.1 million (6.2%). About half the job gains occurred in the construction sector. Employment fell in information, retail trade, and other services.

Teton County's employment grew by 655 jobs (3.3%) and its total payroll rose by $29.8 million (12.5%). Job growth occurred in accommodation & food services, local government, retail trade, administrative & waste services, and other services.

Preliminary data indicates the second quarter of 2019 continued to see growth in employment and total payroll.