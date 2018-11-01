Wyoming game managers rescue young moose stuck in canyon
CODY, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming game managers have rescued a young bull moose that became trapped in a canyon where food was becoming scarce.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokeswoman Tara Hodges says after several weeks of monitoring by a wildlife biologist, staff used a crane from a nearby power plant to lift the moose from the Shoshone River canyon on Oct. 22.
The Cody Enterprise reports that the yearling moose was relocated to a more suitable area west of Meeteetse.
Hodges says biologists decided to intercede when the moose started to run out of available food and was getting "banged up" during unsuccessful attempts to get out of the steep, rocky terrain where it had ended up.
Biologists tranquilized the moose, which weighed an estimated 900 pounds (408 kilograms), before lifting it out.
