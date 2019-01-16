Wyoming

Wyoming lawmakers turn down CBD decriminalization

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming lawmakers have turned down a bill that would have allowed possession of hemp extract for medical purposes.
 
The Wyoming House Judiciary Committee voted Tuesday not to advance a bill to decriminalize cannabidiol, or CBD.
 
The Casper Star-Tribune reports 17 states have legalized products containing CBD compounds. Such products are advertised to treat a range of conditions, from muscle pain to seizures.
 
CBD is a non-psychoactive component of marijuana. Proponents testified that using CBD obtained in other states has helped them.
 
Committee members voted 4-4 against the bill amid concern the U.S. government continues to classify marijuana as a top-tier controlled substance.
 
A similar bill failed in the Legislature last year.

