Wyoming legislative panel rejects alcohol tax increase

Nov 07, 2019

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - An interim legislative panel has rejected a proposal that would increase the state tax on alcohol to fund substance abuse treatment programs in Wyoming.
 
The proposed bill offered by Republican Sen. Charlie Scott, of Casper, was voted down 7-6 Wednesday by the Joint Committee on Labor, Health and Social Services.
 
Proponents of the bill noted that Wyoming's high suicide rate indicates the continuing substance problems facing the state and that substance abuse programs in the state had seen large funding cuts in recent years.
 
However, opponents contended that the tax increase was unfair and unnecessary because current revenues were sufficient to address the substance abuse programs.

