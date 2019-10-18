Wyoming

Wyoming man grows 1,491-pound pumpkin, breaks state record

Wyoming officials have confirmed a record was broken for the largest pumpkin in the state weighing in at more than a thousand pounds.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming officials say a Cheyenne man has grown a pumpkin that weighs in at 1,491 pounds, a new state record.
 
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Thursday Andy Corbin grew the gourd in his backyard.
 
For perspective, scientists say newborn elephants weigh about 200 pounds on average.
 
Corbin says the pumpkins he grows at his east Cheyenne home require a handmade tripod to move them.
 
He says his pumpkins require yearlong maintenance and can gain dozens of pounds a day during growing season.
 
Corbin says he hopes to grow three pumpkins weighing more than 4,000 pounds combined.

