Wyoming rancher re-appointed to Cattlemen's Beef Board

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming rancher has been re-appointed to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board.
 
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the appointment of Irv Petsch, of Meriden, to a second term this past week.
 
The Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board is commonly referred to as the Cattlemen's Beef Board. The board has 100 members, all of whom are beef producers or importers of cattle, beef or beef products.
 
The board oversees collection of the $1-per-head beef checkoff assessed on domestic and imported cattle as well as the collection of the $1-per-head equivalent on imported beef and beef products.
 
Petsch also serves on the board's executive committee.
 
Petsch was born and raised in Meriden on the ranch where he now operates a commercial feedlot and cow-calf business.

