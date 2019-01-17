Wyoming Republican lawmakers question GOP party-switch bill

Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons user Babymestizo West entrance of Wyoming State Capitol.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Republican members of a Wyoming legislative committee are skeptical about a bill that state GOP leaders have identified as their top priority this year.



The bill would bar voters from changing party affiliation during a roughly three-month period leading up to primary elections. The goal is to discourage voters from one party influencing the other party's primary.



Republicans dominate Wyoming politics but the state GOP, including national Republican mega-donor Foster Friess, say Democrats unfairly influence Republican primaries in Wyoming by registering as Republicans at the polls.



However, three of the five members of the all-Republican Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee questioned Thursday whether the bill is a good idea or compliant with federal law.



The committee plans to discuss the bill again Tuesday.