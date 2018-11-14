Wyoming Sen. Barrasso elected to Senate leader position

Senator John Barrasso

Senator John Barrasso

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming U.S. Sen. John Barrasso has been elected to serve as chairman of the Senate Republican Conference.



Barrasso's office says it is the No. 3 leadership position for Senate Republicans. Barrasso won a new six-year term in last week's election.



In a statement, Barrasso says his leadership position will give the state's congressional delegation more opportunities to advance Wyoming's interests on a national stage.



He says he will continue to work on promoting quality jobs, affordable health care, lower energy costs and a safe and secure nation as well as continue to confirm federal judges who will apply the law, not legislate from the bench.



In the House, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was elected to the No. 3 GOP leadership spot that was once held by her father, Dick Cheney.