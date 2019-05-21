Wyoming

Wyoming unemployment rates improve

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Wyoming's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a point to 3.6% in April.  

Unemployment rates fell in nearly every county, compared to last year's levels, suggesting a tightening state labor market, according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. The department noted warmer spring weather usually brings job gains in construction, professional and business services, as well as some other sectors.

In Teton County, the unemployment rose in April with the end of the ski season to 3.8 percent.

Total non-farm employment increased by 4,100 jobs from April 2018 to April 2019 to 283,500.
 

