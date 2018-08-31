Yellowstone completes Inspiration Point

NPS / Neal Herbert Inspiration Point before and after a two-year rehabilitation project.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - After a two-year rehabilitation project, Yellowstone National Park has re-opened an expanded viewing area at Inspiration Point. The renovation created an area that is both safer and more accessible.

"The design of the new overlook uses natural materials to protect the natural setting and integrate the infrastructure into the canyon's spires and cliffs," said Superintendent Dan Wenk. "I'm excited for our visitors to experience Inspiration Point in a new way."

The area includes eight overlooks in the Canyon area connected by five miles of trails, all of which were built between 1930 and 1950. But natural erosion and millions of visitors took a toll on the trails.

Inspiration Point is the fourth overlook to be rehabilitated. Lookout Point and Grand View were completed in 2005 and Artist Point was finished in 2007. The fifth project, Uncle Tom's Point and parts of the South Rim Trail, are expected to open later this fall.

The next overlook in the long-term project is the Brink of Upper Falls.

The rehabilitation work at Inspiration Point and Uncle Tom's totaled $12 million. It was funded in part by Yellowstone Forever, the park's non-profit partner.

Park officials said the final two overlooks, Brink of the Lower Falls and Red Rock Point, will break ground as early as 2020. The estimated cost is $10 million. The project expects to capitalize on $4.5 million in federal matching funds. Corporate and private donations are being solicited for the last stage of the project.