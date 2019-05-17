Yellowstone considers employee housing plans

NPS

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - The National Park Service is considering a proposal to develop seasonal housing for their employees in Yellowstone National Park.

Xantera and Delaware North hope to develop facilities at Canyon Village and the West Entrance. The two concessionaires would pay for the work.

An environmental assessment focused on a plan to redevelop and modify an abandoned camper loop at the Canyon Campground. It would house Canyon Lodge and Cabins operated by Xanterra. A combination of up to 14 RV sites and six modular homes would be integrated into the camper loop and existing comfort stations would be rehabilitated to provide shower and laundry facilities. Another project would construct up to 25 RV sites and a bath house adjacent to the Yellowstone General Stores warehouse. It is operated by Delaware North, near the West Entrance.

The National Park Service is accepting public comments until June 14. You can see the environmental assessment here.