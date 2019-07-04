Yellowstone geology remains calm

USGS This USGS map, posted at around 2 pm MT, shows where significant earthquake activity was recorded Thursday.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - Amid the earthquake activity in California and volcanic activity in Hawaii, the USGS Yellowstone Volcano Observatory reports earthquake activity in Yellowstone remains at background levels.

The Steamboat geyser did smash records, with seven water eruptions during June. There were no major changes recorded at GPS stations in surface deformation in the Yellowstone area.

A European gossip magazine has been pushing reports lately claiming imminent volcanic activity at Yellowstone. Its claims are based primarily on the recent activity at Steamboat Geyser. However, USGS officials have been equally aggressive in countering those claims as completely false.

There were no significant events recorded in the Yellowstone area Thursday.

