Yellowstone Playhouse continues Mack's Inn comedy tradition

Yellowstone Playhouse keeps up the tradition

ISLAND PARK, Idaho - Just a few south of the Montana state line on Highway 20 is the brand new Yellowstone Playhouse. The old Mac's Inn Playhouse was torn down, so the people who ran it had a brand-new one built.

The inside of this dinner theater looks a lot more modern than the old place, but what happens is here is the same. Cast members prepare the tables for the guests when they arrive they escort them to their seats and the audience lines up for dinner.

The prime rib along the rest of the meal is just as delicious as ever.

Director Drew Durrant has been a mainstay for the past 12 years with his slapstick brand of comedy.

"What you get at Yellowstone Playhouse is coming into our living room and laughing with us," Durrant said.​​

"We say we're theater for people who don't like theater. So if you don't like traditional old musicals, come to us and it's current and it's fun and it's interactive."

Along with comedy routines, they do parodies of familiar shows with funny titles like, "The Princeless Bride."

Some people come year after year.

"It is fantastic. I would recommend it to anyone that wants to laugh," Jane Stout said.

Cast members seem to have as much fun as the audience.

"Being an actor we do a lot of serious stuff and I think it's really nice to do something not so serious," McKenna Tedrick said.

"I love to hear people laugh," Durrant said. "

"I don't think we laugh enough. And that kind of laughter is what fuels me, and what's built this building is the laughter of people supporting us and having a good time."

The Yellowstone Playhouse shows run through the end of August. Showtime and ticket information is available at yellowstoneplayhouse.com.