Yellowstone roads to close for season Monday

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - Visitors will have a last chance to drive through Yellowstone National Park this weekend.

The Park will close the West, South, and East entrances to vehicle travel at 8 a.m. Monday, November 5. Crews will then begin to prepare the park roads for the winter season and snowmobile and snow coach travel. Those begin Saturday, December 15.

The one exception is the road from the park's North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana through Mammoth Hot Springs to the park's Northeast Entrance and the communities of Cooke City and Silver Gate, Montana. That road is open all year. Travel east of Cooke City on the Beartooth Highway is not possible from late fall to late spring.

You can check the status of park roads here, but prepare for rapidly changing weather conditions.


