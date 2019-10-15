News

Yellowstone visitation down in September

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 03:51 PM MDT

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Visitation at Yellowstone National Park was at a 5-year low in September.   

The park hosted 693,118 visits in September, a 4.3% decrease from September of last year.

So far this year, the park has recorded 3,807,814 visitors, down 1.4% from the same period last year and the lowest number since 2014.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreational visits over the last several years (through September):

2019 – 3,807,814
2018 – 3,860,694
2017 – 3,872,776
2016 – 3,970,778
2015 – 3,814,178
2014 – 3,288,804

Grand Teton National Park numbers are not yet available. 

