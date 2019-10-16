Youth deer seasons closed in some units in southeastern and eastern Idaho

IDFG

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - With deer season in full swing here in southeastern and eastern Idaho, October 16 is an important date to note for youth deer hunters both this season and for Fall 2020.

Some doe hunting opportunities have changed from last year, and hunters need to be aware of these changes.

In several units, the regular deer antlerless/youth hunt general any weapon season has ended effective October 16. Those Southeastern/Eastern Idaho units for which this closing date applies are as follows: 50, 51, 58, 59, 59A, 60, 60A, 61, 62, 62A, 64, 65, 67, 68, 73, 73A, 75, and 77. After October 16, no doe harvest is allowed.

For units 66, 66A, 69, 71, 72, 74, and 76 there is no general season antlerless deer/youth-hunt-only season for Fall 2019 and 2020. Some controlled hunt opportunities for does is available for those who were successful in the draw earlier in the year.

The elimination of youth seasons or reduction in season lengths was in response to cumulative impacts from recent harsh winters on mule deer populations in the southeastern and eastern portions of the state.

Please note it is always the responsibility of the hunter to "know before you go." Always check the seasons and rules for your hunt before heading out.