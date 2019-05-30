Zoo Idaho planners seek public comment

Zoo Idaho aerial view

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Zoo Idaho has released a proposed 20-year master plan. The document is build on a long-term vision built on the zoo's mission of "preserving intermountain west wildlife and habitat through conservation and education."

"The master plan is a living document that will guide present and future development within Zoo Idaho," said Zoo Superintendent Peter Pruett. "It is not etched in stone and can be changed based on the zoo's needs or when other opportunities present themselves."

In addition to an outline of existing services, the plan lays out multiple projections to improve the living space of animals and the visitor experience.

Zoo Idaho is located on 25 acres of city-owned property in Ross Park. It is divided into two sections. The city's animal shelter is located to the east, the public portion of Ross Park and the Fort Hall Replica are to the north. The lower portion of the zoo is east of the Ross Park Aquatic Center.

Some of the plan's recommendations include things like a zoo train, additional restroom accommodations, an entrance gift shop, and an interactive river otter exhibit.

"The plan is full of proposed improvements that are significant and transformative for Zoo Idaho," said John Banks, Parks and Recreation Director. "All recommendations were carefully developed with a mindset of achieving world-class quality while being cost conscious. We're excited to hear what the public thinks about the draft plan."

You can view the Zoo Idaho master plan here.

You can submit comments here.

Public comments will be accepted through June 30.

