Bandits take both games in double dip with Twin Falls

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 11:11 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 11:11 PM MDT

Idaho Falls, Idaho- The Idaho Falls Bandits improved to 7-1-1 on the season after taking both games of a home double header against the Twin Falls cowboys Tuesday at Melaleuca Field.

Jace Hansen got the Bandits started with a two RBI triple in the first. He would lead Idaho Falls with 3 RBI in a 7-1 victory in game one.

The Cowboys would strike first in game two, scoring 3 in the top of the first, but the Bandits responded by scoring in each of the first four innings to win 8-4. The comeback was powered by Andrew Gregersen's three RBIs. He went 3-3 from the plate with 3 RBI.

The Bandits will play a double header in Jackson on Friday.

