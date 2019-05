Camp for girls interested in lacrosse begins June 3

Idaho Falls, Idaho- An introductory camp begins next week for girls interested in learning the sport of lacrosse. It begins on Monday June 3 and will go two days a week for three weeks.

It is for girls third grade through ninth grade. The camp is free and equipment will be provided.

Those who wish to take part must register online at https://www.iflacrosse.com. Another camp is planned for the fall.