Candi Letts out as Idaho State softball coach

Another coaching change is coming at Idaho State University. This past year new head coaches have been hired for volleyball, soccer, and mens basketball. You can now add softball to that list.

Athletic Director Pauline Thiros announced Tuesday that the contract for head softball coach Candi Letts will not be renewed.

In a release, Thiros said, "In evaluating the comprehensive state of ISU women's softball, it is in the best interest of the program to make a change." Thiros added, "We appreciate Coach Lett's passionate investment in the program and wish her the best in her future endeavors."

Letts went 79-111 in four years at Idaho State with a 38-38 record in Big Sky play. A national search for a new head coach begins immediately.