Chukars division lead down to a game after loss to Ogden

Raptors power past Chukars

The Ogden Raptors powered past the Idaho Falls Chukars 13-5 Thursday giving the Gray Birds their eighth loss in nine games. That loss combined with Missoula's win against Orem has tightened up the North division race with just two weeks left in the first half of the season.

Idaho Falls defeated Missoula July 1 to sit at 13-1 with a seven game lead over the Osprey in the division. Since that game, Missoula is 7-2 while Idaho Falls has struggled, going 1-8. Now Idaho Falls (14-9) is clinging to a one game lead, however, they are tied in the win column.

Michael Emodi and Isaiah Henry hit back-to-back home runs for the Chukars in the bottom of the second inning to give Idaho Falls a 2-1 lead.

Ogden (19-6) exploded for six runs in the fourth inning, capped off by an Andy Pages three run home run. The Raptors never looked back.

Cody Davenport (0-2) takes the loss for Idaho Falls. Antonio Hernandez (1-0) is credited with the win.

Idaho Falls will play game three of the four game series with Ogden Friday night at Melaleuca Field.