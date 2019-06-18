Chukars shut out Osprey in home opener

061719 osprey chukars

A two run double in the bottom of the first by Chris Hudgins provided all the runs the Idaho Falls Chukars (4-0) would need in a 3-0 shutout over the Missoula Osprey (2-2) in their 2019 home opener Monday night. Isaiah Smith would triple in a run in the bottom of the 6th to cap off the scoring for Idaho Falls.

Chih Wang (1-0) pitched 3.2 innings of relief to pick up the win, allowing just one hit and striking out four. Starter Zach Haake also struck out four allowing just two hits in 4.1 innings of work. Anthony Veneziano (1) pitched the 9th to earn the save.

Patrick McGuff (0-1) got the loss for Missoula giving up 3 runs on 8 hits in six innings. He did pick up 9 strikeouts.

Game two of the three game series is Tuesday night at Melaleuca Field. First pitch scheduled for 7:15 pm.