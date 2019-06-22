Chukars win in extra innings to claim 7th straight victory

Chukars win in extras to go 70

A throwing error in the bottom of the 10th allows the Idaho Falls Chukars (7-0) to walk off with a 4-3 win over the Billings Mustangs (1-6) Friday night. Kember Nacero scored the winning run thanks to the errant throw by short stop Ranser Amador.

The Chukars took advantage of a bases loaded walk by Mustangs starter Miguel Medrano in the bottom of the 1st to get on the board first. Medrano would limit the damage. Ismaldo Rodriguez struck out to end the inning leaving the bases loaded.

Billings would tie the game in the top of the 5th on a Victor Ruiz ground out RBI. The Chukars respond by scoring two in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead. Clay Dungan singled to left to score Nacero. Dungan himself would come in to score later in the inning on fielding error by left fielder Cash Case.

Mustangs would score two in the top of the 7th to draw even at 3-3. Billings then had chances to take the lead in the top of the 9th, but Chih Wang (2-0) kept the game a tie with a bases loaded strikeout. Wang would also end the top of the 10th with a strikeout with the go ahead run on third base.

With Nacero on second to start the bottom of the 10th, Dungan would put the ball in the play, allowing Nacero to go home and score on the bad throw.

Idaho Falls will host Billings in game two of the three game series Saturday night at Melaleuca Field. First pitch set for 7:15 pm.