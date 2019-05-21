David Adams hired to be new Idaho Falls girls soccer coach

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls high school has announced that David Adams is the new girls soccer coach and will oversee all aspects of the Tigers soccer program.

Most recently Adams has coached at Taylorview Middle School the last four years but has been coaching youth of all ages locally for the past ten years. During his playing days, Adams had the opportunity to train and play in Europe for five years.

In a release, Adams calls his new role "a humbling responsibility." The Tigers were 6-11 last season.