East Idaho All Star Football game Friday at Snake River

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The East Idaho All Star football game puts a bow on the 2018-2019 high school sports season Friday, May 24 at Snake River High School. It will be a chance for graduating seniors to put on their high school uniforms on last time.

Players from 2A to 5A from districts 5 and 6 will be split into a north team and a south team. Players were chosen through a nomination process. Twenty one different schools will be represented.

Kickoff for the game is set for 7 pm. Cost to get is $5.

Here is the north roster:

Here is the south roster: