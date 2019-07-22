First annual iCoach Clinic Thursday at Skyline High School

Some of the best coaches, referees and other sports officials in east Idaho will be part of a first-ever event Thursday, July 25 at Skyline High School.

It's being called the 1st Annual iCoach Clinic and it is for all sports, all area, and all age groups. The inspiration for the clinic came back in January when officials representing youth programs, school athletic departments and referees met to discuss the climate of youth sports and some concerns, such as referee shortages and negative parent/coach interactions.

Skyline athletic director Gregg Baczuk says it is for anyone involved in youth sports. "Whether it's parents, refs, coaches, younger coaches, middle school coaches, high school coaches, it doesn't matter. We want them there. We want them to be part of the conversation, and we want their input."

The Idaho High School Activities Association is endorsing the event. It runs from 6-10 pm and costs $25 to attend. Register for the event here.