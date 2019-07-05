First home loss extends Chukars losing streak to three

Chukars lose third straight

It was a nearly flawless month of June for the Idaho Falls Chukars. The Gray Birds went a stellar 12-1 last month. However, When the calendar flipped to July, so did their fortunes. Idaho Falls (13-4) fell to Missoula (10-9) 5-4 on Thursday. A third straight loss for the Chukars who are 1-4 in July.

A throwing error on the first batter of the game allowed Missoula to get their leadoff man on board. He would later score on an RBI double to get the Osprey on the board. A Clay Dungan sacrifice fly would tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the third.

Missoula would pull ahead with a four run fifth inning capped off by a bases loaded double by Dominic Canzone to put the Osprey on top 5-1.

Idaho Falls would answer in the 8th inning with a Dungan RBI triple followed by a Jose Marquez sac fly to pull the Chukars to within two at 5-3.

A Kember Nacero RBI double would cut the lead the one in the bottom of the ninth. The Chukars had the winning run on first base, but Missoula shut the door to hold them off and get the win.

Missoula starter Patrick McGuff (2-1) notched nine strikouts in seven innings to get the win. Mailon Arroyo (4) earned the save. Cody Davenport (0-1) was saddled with the loss for Idaho Falls.

The Chukars will look to snap their longest losing streak of the season Friday night at Melaleuca Field when they wrap up the series with Missoula. First pitch is set for 7:15 pm.