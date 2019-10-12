Friday high school football scores, October 11
H.S. FOOTBALL
Hillcrest 7
Skyline 28 (Thur)
Century 19
Highland 28 half
Madison 19
Blackfoot 21
Rigby 45
Thunder Ridge 20
Minico 20
Pocatello 14
Burley
Preston
Shelley 6
Bonneville 21
Columbia 22
Idaho Falls 49
Snake River 45
Marsh Valley 12
Sugar-Salem 42
Teton 0
American Falls
Soda Springs
Marsing
Aberdeen
Malad
Bear Lake
Ririe 14
Salmon 7
North Fremont
West Jefferson
Clark-Watersprings 30
North Gem 14
Lost Rivers
Grace
Challis
Glenns Ferry
WYOMING FOOTBALL SCORES
Pinedale
Big Piney
Jackson Hole 0
Star Valley 30