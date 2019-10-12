Sports

Friday high school football scores, October 11

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 09:32 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:11 PM MDT

H.S. FOOTBALL
Hillcrest   7
Skyline 28   (Thur)

Century  19
Highland  28  half

Madison  19
Blackfoot  21

Rigby 45
Thunder Ridge  20

Minico  20
Pocatello  14  

Burley  
Preston

Shelley    6
Bonneville  21

Columbia  22
Idaho Falls  49

Snake River  45
Marsh Valley  12

Sugar-Salem  42
Teton  0

American Falls
Soda Springs

Marsing  
Aberdeen

Malad  
Bear  Lake

Ririe   14
Salmon  7

North Fremont  
West Jefferson

Clark-Watersprings   30
North Gem  14

Lost Rivers 
Grace

Challis  
Glenns Ferry

WYOMING FOOTBALL SCORES
Pinedale  
Big Piney      

Jackson Hole 0 
Star Valley   30

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


