Friday high school football scores, September 27

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 09:24 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:45 PM MDT

H.S. FOOTBALL WEEK 6
Century  48
Burley   8     (THUR)

Coeur d"Alene  21
Highland  28

Thunder Ridge  27
Kuna  35

Madison  20
Rigby  35

Bonnevlle  13  
Preston  16

Pocatello  42
Shelley  14

Blackfoot   35
Hillcrest  14

Skyline  33
Idaho Falls  21  

Marsh Valley 8
Bear Lake  28

Snake River  28  
South Fremont  14

American Falls  0
Sugar-Salem  53

Teton  19
Declo  14

Malad  18
Soda Springs  12  (OT)

Ririe  0
Firth  54

Salmon  0
North Fremont  48

Rockland  42
Dietrich  0

North Gem  16 
Lost Rivers    74

Glenns Ferry  22
Grace  36

Raft River  56
Challis  0

WYOMING FOOTBALL SCORES
Jackson Hole  15
Cody  19

Big Piney  47
Kemmerer  7

Greybull 13
Pinedale  24

Star Valley  22
Green River  0

