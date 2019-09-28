Friday high school football scores, September 27
H.S. FOOTBALL WEEK 6
Century 48
Burley 8 (THUR)
Coeur d"Alene 21
Highland 28
Thunder Ridge 27
Kuna 35
Madison 20
Rigby 35
Bonnevlle 13
Preston 16
Pocatello 42
Shelley 14
Blackfoot 35
Hillcrest 14
Skyline 33
Idaho Falls 21
Marsh Valley 8
Bear Lake 28
Snake River 28
South Fremont 14
American Falls 0
Sugar-Salem 53
Teton 19
Declo 14
Malad 18
Soda Springs 12 (OT)
Ririe 0
Firth 54
Salmon 0
North Fremont 48
Rockland 42
Dietrich 0
North Gem 16
Lost Rivers 74
Glenns Ferry 22
Grace 36
Raft River 56
Challis 0
WYOMING FOOTBALL SCORES
Jackson Hole 15
Cody 19
Big Piney 47
Kemmerer 7
Greybull 13
Pinedale 24
Star Valley 22
Green River 0