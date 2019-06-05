Gate City Grays ready for home opener Friday night

Pocatello, Idaho- The defending Northern Utah League champions gathered at Portneuf Medical Center to sign contracts and greet fans ahead of Friday's home opener at Halliwell Park.

The Gate City Grays swept a double header on the road against the Logan Royals on Saturday. Pitcher Dylan Chan can't wait to play in front the Pocatello faithful.

"We're just excited to get that home crowd out there and just have the opportunity to have our fans out there and support us."

Friday's game against Hyrum Hornets is set to begin at 7:30 pm.