Gate City Grays celebrate after winning the 2018 NUL championship

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The defending Northern Utah League champion Gate City Grays released their 2019 schedule on Wednesday.

The Grays will begin the season on the road on June 1st in Logan, Utah. The home opener at Halliwell Park will be Friday, June 7.

The full schedule is below: