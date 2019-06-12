Gate City Grays reschedule home opener for June 14

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The 2019 home opener for the Gate City Grays will be a week later than originally planned. The Grays will host a make-up game against the Hyrum Hornets Friday, June 14 at 6 pm at Halliwell Park. The regularly scheduled game for that night against the Cubs will follow.

The defending Northern Utah League champs were supposed to open up the home schedule on Friday, June 7, but it was rained out. It was the first time in team history the home opener had been postponed or canceled due to weather.