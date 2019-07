Hanson walk-off homer in extras sends Bandits to state

Hansen blast lifts Bandits to state

Friday scores from AA Legion baseball Area C district tournament at Halliwell Park in Pocatello.

Minico Storm 13, Canyon Ridge Blackhawks 6 (elimination game)

South Fremont Cougars 6, Blackfoot Broncos 5 (elimination game)

Idaho Falls Bandits 7, East Idaho Rockies 6 [10 innings] (semifinals, IF to state)

Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 7, Twin Falls Cowboys 5 (semifinals, Poc to state)

Saturday schedule

10 am, Game 9: South Fremont vs East Idaho (elimination game)

1 pm, Game 10: Minico vs Twin Falls (elimination game)

4 pm, Game 11: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner (winner to state)

7 pm, Game 12: Idaho Falls vs Pocatello (Championship game)