Sports

High school scores for Tuesday, October 15

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 10:49 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:49 PM MDT

BOYS DISTRICT H.S. SOCCER
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Thunder Ridge 3 
Madison 0  

Highland 1 
Rigby  3  

3A DSTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
Sugar-Salem   8 
Firth 0  

Teton  6 
South Fremont 0  

GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT  
Rigby 1 
Thunder Ridge 0  

3A DISTRICT  6  TOURNAMENT  
Sugar-Salem   8 
Firth  0  

Teton 4 
South Fremont  0  

H.S VOLLEYBALL (Sets Won)
Blackfoot 3 
Idaho Falls 2  

Shelley 3 
Hillcrest 0  

Thunder Ridge  0 
Madison 3  

Snake River   2 
South Fremont  3  

Teton   0 
Sugar-Salem 3  

North Gem 0 
Watersprings 3  

Rockland 0 
Watersprings 3  

Butte County 3
Ririe 0 

Firth 3
North Fremont 0

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories