Idaho Falls Chukars continue perfect season on walk off single

Chukars continue perfect season on walkoff single

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Chukars (6-0) complete the sweep of the Missoula Osprey (2-4) to continue their perfect season winning Wednesday 8-7 on a walk off single by Isaiah Henry.

Missoula took an early lead in the second after the Chukars failed to capitalize on a leadoff triple in the first.

Francis Martinez doubled to left field with one out to score Liover Peguero to give the Osprey a one nothing lead.

Isaiah Smith came up with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the third, and drove a double to left driving Clay Dungan and Rhett Aplin to give the Chukars a two to one lead.

Martinez hit his first home run of the year in the top of the fourth, a two-run shot to give the Osprey a three-two lead.

The Chukars would respond again in the home half of the frame. With two outs, Aplin hit his second home run of the year, a three-run blast to center field.

The Chukars lead would be short lived as the Osprey would score one in the 5th on a Spencer Brickhouse force out, and tied the game in the 6th on Martinez second homer of the game.

In the seventh inning, Peguero gave the Osprey the lead driving a triple to center and scoring Brickhouse to make it a 6 to 5 game. Martinez continued to terrorize the Chukars with his fourth hit of the game, and his 5th RBI on the night.

Henry's game winning in the bottom of the ninth was set up after Isaiah Smith struck out for what would have been the final out of the game, but advanced on a wild pitch to extend the game.

Nathan Webb started for the Chukars, he went four innings allowing four runs, on seven hits and two walks, while striking out four. Bryar Johnson came on in relief in the fifth inning and allowed three runs on 7 hits in and 2 and two thirds of an inning. Derrick Adams (2-0) struck out for in two and a third innings to earn the win.

Idaho Falls will have a day off on Thursday before starting at three game series with Billings at Melaleuca Field on Friday.