Individual Chukars tickets available starting Wednesday

Idaho Falls, Idaho- The 2019 home opener for the Idaho Falls Chukars is still a few weeks away, but you don't have to wait any longer to get your hand on a ticket.

Individual game tickets will be for sale starting Wednesday May 22. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone, or in person at Melaleuca Field.

The season officially begins Friday June 14 with a three game road trip to Billings before the home opener Monday June 17 against Missoula.