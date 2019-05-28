Sports

ISU alumna Marvin Lewis joining staff at Arizona State

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 02:59 PM MDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 03:02 PM MDT

TEMPE, Arizona (KIFI/KIDK) - Marvin Lewis has found a new job. The Idaho State hall of famer is heading back to campus to join Arizona State coach Herm Edwards' staff as special advisor. The school announced his hiring on Tuesday. 

Lewis spent 16 seasons coaching the Cincinnati Bengals. His 131 wins are the most ever in franchise history. Lewis was the NFL coach of the year in 2009. He was fired after last season.

His former agent is the current athletic director at Arizona State. His daughter Whitney also went to school there. 

 

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories