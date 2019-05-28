ISU alumna Marvin Lewis joining staff at Arizona State

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis

TEMPE, Arizona (KIFI/KIDK) - Marvin Lewis has found a new job. The Idaho State hall of famer is heading back to campus to join Arizona State coach Herm Edwards' staff as special advisor. The school announced his hiring on Tuesday.

Lewis spent 16 seasons coaching the Cincinnati Bengals. His 131 wins are the most ever in franchise history. Lewis was the NFL coach of the year in 2009. He was fired after last season.

His former agent is the current athletic director at Arizona State. His daughter Whitney also went to school there.