Rexburg gymnasts place well at Junior Olympic Nationals

Local gymnasts place at nationals

Rexburg, Idaho- A group of male athletes based out of Rexburg recently competed in the Junior National Olympic Championships in Reno, Nevada. Levels eight to ten gymnasts can qualify ranging in ages from 12 to 18 years old.

The team that trains at the Madison Gymnastics Center sent eight athletes to this year's competition. Coach Justin Packard says that is the most they have ever sent. Last year three of them competed at nationals.

Packard says it can be an eye-opening experience. "It's the biggest competition you can do as a junior athlete. You're in the top 40 to 30 percent of the athletes in the nation."

Here is a rundown of who placed at Reno:

Logan Havas: Level 9 (13 years old)

3rd All Around, 2nd Pommel Horse, High Bar, Parallel Bars

Zackary Lerwill: Level 10 (17 years old)

3rd All Around, 1st Parallel Bars, 9th Pommel Horse

Samuel Cameron: Level 8 (12 years old)

3rd Still Rings

Payton Lerwill: Level 10 (15 years old)

7th Still Rings