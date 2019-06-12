Ten players from Idaho make final Idaho State mens basketball roster

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The finalized roster for the 2019-2020 Idaho State men's basketball team is out. Ten of the 17 spots belong to players who played high school ball in the Gem State.

Head Coach Ryan Looney rounded out the roster by announcing former Highland Ram Daxton Carr is coming back to Pocatello after playing his freshman year at Cal Poly.

Former Rigby Trojan Nick Huston and Watersprings Warrior Landon Bowman have both been brought on as walk-ons.

