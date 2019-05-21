Thunder Ridge, Ririe produce state individual tennis champs

Boise, Idaho- There were no team champions from east Idaho at the 2019 state high school tennis championships, but three athletes earned the title of state champs.

The brother duo of Kyler and Tegan Hartman brought home the 5A doubles title for Thunder Ridge. Kyler will be playing division I tennis next year at Idaho State University. The Hartman boys beat teams from Centennial, Timberline, Boise and Eagle on their way to the championship.

The only other champ from east Idaho was Ririe's Annalee Ball. After getting a first round bye, Ball got past a player from Parma and a pair of Weiser girls to reach her title. She won every match in straight sets.