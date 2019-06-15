Sports

Webb strikes out 10 to lead Chukars to opening day win

A strong pitching performance by Nathan Webb lifted the Idaho Falls Chukars (1-0) to a 5-2 win over the Billings Mustangs (0-1) to open the season at Dehler Park Friday night. 

Webb (1-0) entered the game in relief in the 5th inning and shut down the Mustang offense from there throwing 4.2 innings of shut out baseball and 10 strikeouts. Carlos Carreno (0-1) got the loss for Billings.

Offensively, the Chukars were lead by Rhett Aplin who went 2-5 and hit the first Idaho Falls home run of the season in the 9th inning.

Game two of the three game series is Saturday night at 6:35 pm at Dehler Park. Adrian Alcantara is scheduled to start for Idaho Falls. Miguel Medrano to take the bump for Billings.

 

