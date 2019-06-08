Freeze Warning issued for Saturday night - Sunday morning

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Freeze

Warning, which is in effect from 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Sunday.

* TEMPERATURE...Sunday morning lows of 27 to 32. Lows in the

Cities of Burley and Pocatello 32 to 36.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive vegetation may be damaged or killed by

freezing temperatures. Within the city limits of Burley and

Pocatello, a heavy frost may damage or kill sensitive

vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation. Take steps to protect sensitive crops and

vegetation.