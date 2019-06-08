Weather

Freeze Warning issued for Saturday night - Sunday morning

By:

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 01:55 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 01:56 PM MDT

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Freeze
Warning, which is in effect from 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Sunday.

* TEMPERATURE...Sunday morning lows of 27 to 32. Lows in the
  Cities of Burley and Pocatello 32 to 36.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive vegetation may be damaged or killed by
  freezing temperatures. Within the city limits of Burley and
  Pocatello, a heavy frost may damage or kill sensitive
  vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation. Take steps to protect sensitive crops and
vegetation.

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories