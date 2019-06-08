Freeze Warning issued for Saturday night - Sunday morning
FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Freeze
Warning, which is in effect from 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Sunday.
* TEMPERATURE...Sunday morning lows of 27 to 32. Lows in the
Cities of Burley and Pocatello 32 to 36.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive vegetation may be damaged or killed by
freezing temperatures. Within the city limits of Burley and
Pocatello, a heavy frost may damage or kill sensitive
vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation. Take steps to protect sensitive crops and
vegetation.