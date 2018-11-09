Idaho

Recount will be sought in Idaho Senate race

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 01:24 PM MST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 03:47 PM MST

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Democratic challenger Jim Bratnober says he'll pursue a recount in his race against Idaho Sen. Fred Martin, a Republican from Boise's District 15.
 
Bratnober in a statement Friday says he feels obligated to request the recount with just six votes difference in the unverified vote totals from Tuesday's election.
 
Idaho doesn't typically do automatic recounts but does allow the loser of a race to request that a recount be done for free if the difference in votes is less than one-tenth of one percent of the total.
 
With a total of 17,890 votes in the District 15 State Senate race, the six-vote margin is well under the 17-votes-or-fewer threshold for a free recount.

