A few showers for Tuesday with a break on Wednesday

Posted: May 27, 2019 04:19 PM MDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 04:19 PM MDT

A few more storms for Tuesday as an area of low pressure over Utah, moves to the east. We expect a break in the wet pattern for Wednesday, before another Pacific low moves in for Thursday and Friday

Overnight: Chance of showers, partly to mostly cloudy. 

Tuesday: A slight chance of afternoon and evening storms. Sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs in the upper 60's to lower 70's with breezy winds from the north. 

Wednesday: Highs around 70 and sunny. 

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high into the lower 70's.

