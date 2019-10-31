A few snow showers Halloween night

A system passing through Montana and Central Wyoming is sending cloud cover and a few snow showers in our direction. Friday afternoon, we'll look for sunny skies and cool temps into the 30's. On Saturday, another system passes to the east, which will send could cover in our direction. Dry and slightly warmer for the weekend.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 40°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a high into the lower 40's.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high into the mid 40's.

