A slight chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours on Monday, with more thunderstorms for Wednesday and a few mountain storms on Thursday.

Monday - Partly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 80's. A few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday - Sunny with highs into the lower to mid 80's.

Wednesday - Partly cloudy skies, with highs in the lower 80's. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Thursday - Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs into the upper 70's and lower 80's.