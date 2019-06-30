A slight chance of thunderstorms
A slight chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours on Monday, with more thunderstorms for Wednesday and a few mountain storms on Thursday.
Monday - Partly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 80's. A few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Tuesday - Sunny with highs into the lower to mid 80's.
Wednesday - Partly cloudy skies, with highs in the lower 80's. A slight chance of thunderstorms.
Thursday - Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs into the upper 70's and lower 80's.