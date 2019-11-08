A slight risk of mountain snow on Sunday

High pressure still with us for Saturday with warmer temperatures. The Next storm is dropping along The Continental Divide for Sunday with a slight chance of snow. Cooler air from the Northwest moves in for Monday and Tuesday

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs into upper 50's and lower 60's.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow for our local mountains. Highs into the mid 50's.

Monday: Partly sunny with highs into the upper 40's and lower 50's.