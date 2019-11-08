Local Forecast

A slight risk of mountain snow on Sunday

By:

Posted: Nov 08, 2019 04:17 PM MST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 04:17 PM MST

High pressure still with us for Saturday with warmer temperatures. The Next storm is dropping along The Continental Divide for Sunday with a slight chance of snow. Cooler air from the Northwest moves in for Monday and Tuesday

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs into upper 50's and lower 60's.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow for our local mountains. Highs into the mid 50's.

Monday: Partly sunny with highs into the upper 40's and lower 50's.

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories