Active Weather Ahead

We'll see some light snow showers across the region today, though only light snow amounts are expected. Milder air will move in over the next few days so expect temps to approach our averages. More light snow is expected tomorrow, with a larger storm moving in for Thursday. Several inches of snow is expected for Thursday, though near Pocatello and further west, a rain/snow mix is likely.

Today: Highs in the mid to upper 20's and with a few light snow showers.

Tonight: A few snow showers with lows in the teens.

Tomorrow: Snow showers with highs near 30.

Thursday: Breezy with rain/snow. Several inches are possible in those areas where the temperatue remains near or below freezing.