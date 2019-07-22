Another hot one for Tuesday
The hot southwest flow will continue for Tuesday, we'll see highs into the mid to upper 90's. Scattered thunderstorms tonight and Tuesday, with that southwest flow as well. A dry cold front swings in for Wednesday. That frontal boundary will drop our temperatures back into the upper 80's and lower 90's, with gusty winds. A second cold front arrives for Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Hot and partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs into the upper 90's for the Snake River Plain. SW winds 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with gusty winds. Highs near 90°, with winds 15-35 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs into the mid to upper 80's. Gusty winds at 15-35 mph.