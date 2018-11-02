Another storm system on Sunday

Winds will slowly calm into Saturday, with partly cloudy skies, afternoon breeze and a few scattered mountain showers. Another storm system rolls in for Sunday with a return to gusty winds and showers. This will be a rather strong storm, with a snow rain mix possible for the Snake River Plain, wind gusts over 40 mph.

Saturday: Chance of early showers, drier in the afternoon and evening, Partly sunny, with a high into the lower 50's. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph

Sunday: Showers likely, Cloudy, with a high into the low 40's. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow, with a high into the lower 40's. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. A high into the upper 30's and lower 40's. Chance of precipitation is 20%.